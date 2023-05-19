Tyre Nichols

Mourners arrive to the funeral service for Tyre Nichols, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Feb. 1, in Memphis, Tenn. — AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

 Jeff Roberson

A Tennessee judge on Friday continued to temporarily block the release of more video footage and records in the investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death, but said he does want to make public information that would not interfere with the rights to a fair trial for five Memphis police officers facing charges.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. asked prosecutors to outline the information they think should and should not be be released to the public, and then give the list to defense attorneys. Jones set deadlines in June for prosecutors to provide defense lawyers the information from existing video footage and about 2,500 pages of documents that should be be released and for the defense to raise objections.

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Mattise contributed from Nashville, Tennessee.

The Associated Press

