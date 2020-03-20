John W. Williams, a Rehoboth Temple Church of God in Christ trustee, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was 91.
He was born on March 5, 1929, in Ocilla, Georgia. He was the sixth child born to the late George Williams and Martha Andrews-Williams.
At an early age, he assisted his parents in farming.
He was affectionately called “Trustee John,” “Prayer Warrior” or “Pop-Pop” by his family, friends and those who met him.
He married the late Clara M. Solomon on Feb. 3, 1946, and two children were born to their union. They were married until her passing.
He married Annie B. Presley on Dec. 3, 1951, and one child was born to their union.
In 1950, he migrated north and worked several jobs before finding his niche. His first job was at a plant located at 34th and Aspen Streets making parts for furnaces. He was then employed for a year at Brooks Kalmay Lumber Company. Shortly thereafter, he worked for William B. Margerum Meat Company. In 1953, he went to work for Badenhausen Steel Corporation (later named Riley Stocker) in Cornwells Heights. He remained there for 19½ years until the plant closed.
Williams was hired at the Budd Company, Hunting Park Plant as an overhead crane operator in 1972. During his time on the job, he was instrumental in teaching others to operate the crane. He stayed at Budd until he retired.
Williams was baptized at Rehoboth Temple COGIC under the leadership of his brother. He was appointed as a church trustee and was an active PTA member and noon-day prayer warrior and sang on the Male Chorus. When his health declined in 1998, Williams never stopped praying, talking about the Lord and praising God. He loved the old time gospels and his favorite song was “I Know the Bible is Right!”
He loved fast cars, loved to race and would encourage Annie to race with him sitting beside her. He was a food connoisseur who loved to eat southern cuisine including crackling bread, okra tomatoes and corn, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings. Williams always wanted dessert at every meal, such as sweet potato pie, chocolate cake, donuts and banana pudding.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his daughter, Gloria C. Jones; sons, John C. Williams and Lydell (Ruth) Williams; grandchildren, Sheron Jones, John Williams, Tynisha (William) Taylor, Brent Jones, Donez Miller, Rickman L. (Luisa) Williams, Vanée (Terrence) Younger and Tameka Jackson; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sisters and brothers, Gertrude Stewart, George A. (Sherly) Williams, Floyd (Ruthie Mae) Williams and Gaynell (James) Snead; and other relatives and friends.
Due to public health concern over the coronavirus, the family will not have a receiving line. A gravesite committal service will be held March 25 at Rolling Green Memorial Park. A public memorial service is pending.
Ricks Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
