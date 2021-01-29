John Chaney knew how to command attention. He'd use every trick in the book, and some not written down, as a means of persuasion.
And he was good at it. For example, he enjoyed using his One-Eyed Jack stare. That's the one where Chaney would stare at a person, preferably a referee, so hard it was as if he was using his eye to pierce the subject's soul.
Card players know that in a standard deck of playing cards, the Jack of hearts and the Jack of spades are drawn facing sideways so that only one eye is shown. The Jack of diamonds and the Jack of clubs are drawn full-faced with both eyes showing.
Chaney would use the One-Eyed Jack stare technique in games when he felt the officiating was poor.
Then there was the old reliable, "let's get it on, move." Ask University of Kentucky coach John Calipari about that one. Not so long ago, when Calipari was coaching at the University of Massachusetts, he drew Chaney's ire during a postgame press conference. Chaney had to be restrained from going after Calipari.
The incident is a must-watch video on YouTube.com.
Chaney had another method of persuading people: he made promises. And he kept many of those overtures.
When word got out Friday that the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach died at age 89, Roger "Bird" Leysath cried. Chaney was Leysath's coach at then-Cheyney State College. Chaney guided the Wolves to the 1978 NCAA Division II basketball championship. Leysath still has the championship watch to prove it.
"It was one moment in time," Leysath said. "Coach always said that. He always pointed out that a clock has an hour hand, a minute hand and a second hand. When all three hands come together at 12, that's a moment in time. That exact moment can't be duplicated."
Leysath cried because he remembered Chaney coming to his home and making a promise to his mother, Carrie Leysath. A broken foot cost Leysath his senior season at now-shuttered Germantown High School but the 6-foot-8 leaper, who played facing the basket, had garnered a reputation for being a pretty good player. Chaney envisioned him as a center playing with his back to the basket.
"He made a promise to my mother that I would go to college, get a good education, graduate and win a national championship." Leysath recalled. "He sat there talking about a national championship and I didn't know that you could win one in Division II. Four years later, everything he said came true. He kept his promise."
Chaney would leave Cheyney in 1982 to begin a historical run at Temple University.
"Temple got him when he was the wise old owl," Leysath said. "We had him when he was a young wolf. The things he did at Temple were the same things he did at Cheyney. He perfected his technique on us at Cheyney and developed a winner.
"He molded individuals into a team. That's what he did for us and that's what he did at Temple. I am my brother's keeper."
Somewhere along the line, Chaney did something else: he developed men.
"He shaped me and everyone he coached into being a better man," Leysath said. "The things he taught us carried on away from the court. I grew up because of Coach Chaney and the things that he did. I will never forget him."
Many others feel the same way.
