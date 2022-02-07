Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 in May 2017, in Dallas. Spotify’s popular U.S. podcaster has apologized after a video compilation surfaced that showed him using racial slurs in clips of episodes over a 12-year span. In a video posted on his Instagram account on Saturday, Rogan who hosts a podcast called “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said his use of the slurs was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.” — AP Photo/Gregory Payan