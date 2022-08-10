Jessie Louise Frisby, a retired business leader and community activist who was the first African-American woman to open a store on South Street, died on Aug. 3, 2022. She was 85.
She was known to many as Miss Jessie.
Frisby was born on Dec. 19, 1936, in Mount Olive, North Carolina, to the late Jessie McCoy and Daisy Mae Wright and was the second oldest of seven siblings.
Her family moved to Philadelphia when she was a child, and she was educated in the Philadelphia School System, attending Landreth Elementary, Barrett Junior High School and Bok Vocational High School. She took courses at Temple University and Community College of Philadelphia.
In 1969, Frisby opened Jessie’s Ladies Shoppe, becoming the first African-American woman to own a business on South Street, according to a tribute by her family.
The store, later known as Jessie’s Ladies Boutique, specialized in white apparel for women of the church. She purchased her building in 1989. She was pictured in a mural on the Royal Theater, across the street from her shop.
"Jessie will be remembered for her phenomenal fashion shows throughout the community," her family's tribute said. "Before the term was ever heard of, Jessie was quite the fashionista! ... She was always gracious, stylish, and flawless from head to toe."
Frisby later opened a children’s store called Itsy Bitsy Children Clothing and Jessie’s Herbal Corner. WDAS and WURD broadcast her monthly herbal seminars on health and wellness. She retired in 2016.
She served as president of the South Street West Business Association and was an active member of the South of South Street Neighborhood Association. She was also an advocate for juveniles for the Center City Residential Association.
Frisby was an active member of Zion Baptist Church for over 50 years under the leadership of Rev. Leon Sullivan. She sang on the Langston and combined choirs, often singing soprano solos, and participated in the New Members Ministry.
She was coordinator of Zion’s branch of the Lott Carey Foreign Missionary Convention and coordinated bus trips to attend the Brooklyn Tabernacle Christmas Concerts annually. Frisby headed the early morning Martha Murray Prayer Service at Lott Carey and was part of Lott Carey's Women In Service Everywhere (WiSE).
She was a part of the Women's Aglow Philadelphia Chapter and the Hallelujah Sisters. She later joined Mount Pleasant Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Willie Robinson.
Jessie received many awards, including the Madam C.J. Walker award and a Coretta Scott King award.
Frisby was preceded in death by three sisters, Daisy “Koote” Jones, Mattie Pearl Simmons and Doris “Dottie” Goodley; and a brother, Charles Goodley.
She is survived by her daughter, Nadine Collins (Milton); brothers, Deacon Willie Goodley (Roxanne) and Jesse Ellis; a sister, Kathryn Porter (Herbert); cousin Monte Wright; grandchildren, Larry Sherrod Jr., and twins Danita Sherrod and Monica Sherrod; eight great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 101 Washington Ave., Twin Oaks, PA 19014. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the service.
