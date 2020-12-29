The Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling for the immediate release of Bill Cosby from a Pennsylvania prison.

In an exclusive interview with The Philadelphia Tribune, Jackson said the state needs to look at Cosby and the risks to his health while incarcerated during the coronavirus global pandemic.

“He’s 84 and blind. Who’s he going to hurt?,” the noted civil rights leader asked. “He should be home and free and away from all of those germs.”

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of felony sex assault and is serving a three- to 10-year prison term.

Earlier this year Cosby’s lawyers attempted to get an early release for the actor and Philadelphia native due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The government needs to do something,” Jackson said emphatically. “He shouldn’t still be in prison.”

The activist said he’s known Cosby since 1968 and has seen his humanitarian side.

“He’s helped so many, many people,” Jackson said referring to the many donations Cosby and his wife Camille have given to HBCUs and other organizations over the years. “I’m coming forward to speak out because I believe in justice too.”

Gov. Tom Wolfe granted “temporary relief” for vulnerable inmates but excluded sex offenders, meaning Cosby had to remain in prison.

According to recent reports, Cosby is spending 20 hours a day in his cell at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville. He reportedly is refusing to take showers in an attempt to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19.