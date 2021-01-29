Philadelphia has lost a true basketball legend. John Chaney, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who had a magnificent career, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, following a short illness. Chaney was 89.
Chaney led the Temple's men's basketball program for 24 years. He was twice named the national Division I coach of the year and his 1987-88 team ended the season ranked No. 1 in the country. He put together a 225-59 record, appeared in eight national championship tournaments and won an NCAA Division II crown in 1978.
Chaney started his coaching career at Sayre Junior High School, where his teams won 59 of 68 games. He then climbed the ladder scholastically to Simon Gratz and turned a struggling 1-17 team into a perennial winner.
As a player, Chaney was nothing short of outstanding. He played for Ben Franklin High School where he was named Most Valuable Player in the Philadelphia Public League. After his high school career, he starred at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was an NAIA All-American and was named MVP in the 1953 NAIA championships.
He played professional basketball in the Eastern Basketball League. He was named all-pro six times and earned the league's MVP award in 1959 and 1960. He even doubled as a coach for two seasons.
Chaney graduated from Bethune-Cookman College in 1955. He also received a master's degree from Antioch College.
Chaney's Hall of Fame banner hangs from the Liacouras Center rafters. His name is on the basketball floor's tip-off circle at the center.
Chaney had some great words when he retired, looking back over his career. "It has never been a job for me, but a passion," he said. "When I look back, it will not be the wins and losses — but the people who influenced me and touched me greatly, and especially the men's and women's coaches and players who have made this university and my time here so special."
"John Chaney was a great coach, but he was so much more," Temple University President Richard M. Englert, who had known Chaney since he came to Temple in 1982, said in a statement.
"For generations of Temple University students, he was a wise counselor, a dedicated teacher, an icon of success, and a passionate leader who always led by example and with conviction. I am also honored to say he was a dear friend," Englert said.
"For generations of his players, there is only one man whom they all lovingly called Coach even to this day. That was John Chaney. Our most sincere condolences go out to his wonderful family members. We will keep them all in our prayers."
After Chaney retired in 2006, he remained a strong supporter of the basketball program, as well as a friend and adviser to interim athletic and former men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy.
"John Chaney was more than just a Hall of Fame basketball coach. He was a Hall of Fame in life," Dunphy said in a statement. "He touched countless lives, including my own. I will miss him dearly and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time."
Before Chaney arrived at Temple in 1982, the men's basketball program had never participated in back-to-back NCAA tournaments. Under his leadership, the Owls earned five straight trip between 1984 and 1988.
The program rode a school-record streak of 12 consecutive appearances in the tournament from 1990 through 2001, including five trips to the Final Eight (1988, 1991, 1993, 1999 and 2001). Only four schools went to as many regional finals in those 16 years.
"Coach Chaney was like a father to me," said current Temple basketball coach Aaron McKie in a statement. "He taught not just me, but all of his players more than just how to succeed in basketball. He taught us life lessons to make us better individuals off the court. I owe so much to him. He made me the man I am today."
Chaney taught his players to concentrate on their education. Many of his players came from challenging backgrounds or were first in their families to graduate from college. Chaney provided them an opportunity to receive a great education and play college basketball.
He was one of the most respected coaches in the country. When he retired, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said, "I love John ... His story is one of the great stories of anyone in our sport. I totally respect him."
Chaney was the first Black basketball coach in Philadelphia’s Big Five. His first Temple team went 14-15, but that was his only losing season with the Owls. His 1987-88 squad finished with a 32-2 mark and went to a regional final. He had a record of 516-253 at Temple.
Before coming to Temple, Chaney was a highly successful coach at Cheyney University. He molded the Wolves' basketball program into a national Division II powerhouse. He coached at Cheyney from 1972-82, compiling a 225-59 record.
