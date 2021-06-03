James D. Johnson II, who had a long career as a bill collector and and consultant, passed away on May 28, 2021. Johnson was 53.
Johnson worked for more than 18 years as a bill collector and consultant. He worked for several well-known companies throughout his professional career such as NCO Financial, Wells Fargo, Sallie Mae and Navient. He also ventured into banking, working for Santander Bank as a personal banker.
Johnson was born on Nov. 4, 1967, in Philadelphia. He was the eldest child of the late James D. Johnson I and Rosemary Tunewald Johnson. He was affectionately known as "Charlie."
He was educated in the School District of Philadelphia and graduated from University City High School. He started his career with his passion in cooking. He was employed by Campbell Soup Company and the IRS through the Marriott food industry. This was prior to his career as a bill collector, consultant and banker.
Johnson met the love of his life, Michele, at the young age of 22. They were inseparable. He loved his siblings, always the big brother no matter ow old they were. He also kept in close contact with all of his other family members.
He was born and raised up in Christianity and received teachings at the Church of Faith, Inc. under Bishop Claude R. Barnes. Johnson gave his life over to Christ on Dec. 31, 1999. He served on the Pastors Aide Board. He was a YPCW (Young People Christian Workers) counselor, member of the Men's Choir, the Usher Board and ordained as a Deacon.
Johnson is cherished by his wife, Michele Shedrick Johnson; one daughter, Shemeka T.; son, Michael F.; seven grandchildren, Hope, Miyah, KaDynce, Anthony, Lanaisha, Sidney, Noi'a; one son-in-law, Eric T.; brother, Stephon J.; three sisters, Stephanie V., Josa'lyn J. and Pamela J.; his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; four nieces; two nephews and a host of relatives, friends and a loving church family.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 5. The service begins at 11 a.m. at Church of Faith, 772 N. 38th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.