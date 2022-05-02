Jamaica’s prime minister, the Most Honorable Andrew Holness, honored the Philadelphia Caribbean community with his presence on Friday at a luncheon about Doing Business in Jamaica.
Over 40 guests attended the luncheon hosted by JAMPRO (Jamaica Promotions Corporation) at the Pyramid Club in Center City to hear the prime minister, who was accompanied by his minister of industry, investment and commerce, Aubyn Hill.
As soon as he entered the room, the invited guests got first-hand insight into how down-to-earth the prime minister really is because he went around the room, stopping at each table to give each attendee a handshake.
Christopher Benjamin, community relations officer for the Jamaican Consulate in New York, served as the master of ceremonies and introduced Holness.
The prime minister spoke to the audience about Brand Jamaica and Export Max 3, which is a part of the JAMPRO and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation’s (JBDC) mission to highlight the island’s manufacturing sector and the products available for export.
The first thing Holness touched on was the importance of mentoring young people and empowering them to take ownership of their destiny to become educated, employable entrepreneurs. The prime minister said he is working to change the education system in Jamaica so that the country will have a supply of future workers and so that investors will consider Jamaica for investment and supply.
He stated that Jamaica was at an inflection point wherein there are many opportunities to be taken advantage of. This involves identifying products that can be developed.
Holness said his administration’s fiscal management is working because Jamaica’s debt has been reduced sharply. He said he is proud that unemployment has dropped to 6%.
Holness talked about growth strategies to move Jamaica forward and encouraged investors to come to Jamaica when business opportunities are identified. There are opportunities in real estate, mining, and nearshoring (the practice of transferring a business operation to a nearby country, especially in preference to a more distant one).
Part of the government’s long-term strategic goals is to further develop the eastern side of Jamaica by building new roads and sewage systems. Holness said he sees Jamaica as a part of the solution to the world supply chain in protecting food security and staying at the forefront in technological advancements.
Hill highlighted the rapid recovery of the Jamaican economy. He said that tourism has not been drastically impacted by the pandemic because Jamaica’s COVID protocols worked and continue to work, increasing the number of tourists.
Earlier, sponsors of the event described their products to the attentive audience, including Atrium International Inc., BFW Group LLC, Premier Financial Group, Montage Companies, Grace Kennedy, Bill Express, Western Union, and FX Trader.
Recardo Durrant, JAMPRO manager who works with young entrepreneurs in Jamaica, introduced some up-and-coming young entrepreneurs to the audience. Their companies were Bresheh, Annilu Limited, Kings Jamaican Health and Wellness, and Harboo. Highlighted under Brand Jamaica, these five companies interacted with buyers, distributers and retailers to promote their products at the Penn Relays. Each business owner gave a brief summary of their product offerings at the luncheon.
Under the export development program, Export Max 3, led by JAMPRO and Jamaica Business Development Corporation, a pavilion featuring these companies was set up at the Relays to forge potential partnerships in the U.S. and bring awareness to their brands.
JAMPRO organizers said the mission will be a critical step in Jamaica’s ongoing efforts to identify new export opportunities for manufacturers, to establish Jamaica as a supplier of high-quality products and to increase the international exposure of its exporters. It is one of the island’s major trade events since the COVID-19 pandemic and it is expected to boost the Export Max 3 participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.