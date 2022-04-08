Earlier this week, the Phillies gave an exclusive sneak peek of all the exciting new foods, fan gear and giveaways that will be part of this season’s ballpark experience.
Look for ballpark food newcomers Manco and Manco, Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken (Former Phillies favorite Ryan Howard is one of the founders), Pennsylvania distilled KLYR rum, a peanut butter and jelly burger and there's even a vegetarian approved Impossible Cheesesteak to name a few.
There's plenty of memorabilia to take home including new jerseys, Phillies name and number t-shirts, pins and plenty of items featuring the Phillie Phanatic
Plus this season is filled with concerts, theme nights, giveaways and of course Dollar Dog Nights.
