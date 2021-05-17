JERUSALEM — Israel and Hamas battled into a second week Monday, as mounting aerial assaults drove the reported death toll in Gaza past 200 and, diplomats said, hamstrung international efforts to secure a cease-fire.
Diplomats said hopes for progress over the weekend were dashed by large attacks by both sides, including Israeli bombardment on Sunday that killed at least 42 people and Hamas rocket fire at Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities.
Starting shortly after midnight, Israeli warplanes carried out a fierce series of airstrikes across Gaza early Monday, sending balls of fire into the night sky. In the span of 20 minutes, 54 jets struck about 35 sites, the Israeli military reported, saying the intended targets included several top Hamas commanders and nearly 10 miles of the militant group’s tunnel network. The military also said it had killed the commander of Islamic Jihad forces in northern Gaza, Hasam Abu Harbid.
Israeli jets also destroyed a mattress factory in northern Gaza shortly after dawn. Video circulating on social media showed plumes of black smoke pouring from the facility. An airstrike Monday on a building in central Gaza City damaged the nearby al-Rimal Clinic, which housed Gaza’s only coronavirus testing lab, according to Palestinian media.
Earlier, Hamas had vowed to continue its rocket attacks as retaliation for the Israeli strike that killed 42 people, including 10 children, on a main road near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City early Sunday. The Israeli military said that strike — believed to be the single deadliest attack in eight days of fighting — was meant to destroy crucial junctions in the large Hamas tunnel system, used to move fighters, rockets and other weapons.
Since the fighting began on May 10, Israeli forces have struck 766 targets in the Gaza Strip, the military said. Over the same period, it said 3,200 rockets have been fired at Israeli territory.
The death toll in Gaza reached 212 on Monday, including at least 61 children and 36 women, said local Health Ministry officials. In the West Bank, at least 15 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli security forces since Friday, officials there said. In Israel, 10 people have died, including a disabled Israeli man killed Saturday in a rocket strike in a Tel Aviv suburb.
The pace of Hamas rocket fire has slowed over the past two days, an Israeli military spokesman said. But he noted that significant salvos were launched Monday against the Israeli cities of Beersheba, Ashdod and Ashkelon. A senior Israeli military officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said military officials see no evidence that Hamas is ready to end its attacks. Israel is prepared for a prolonged conflict, the officer said.
