About this story:

The Washington Post analyzed ZIP code-level data provided by Redfin. Redfin defined investors as buyers whose name included the keywords "LLC," "Inc," "Corp" or "Homes," or whose ownership code includes the keywords "association," "corporate trustee," "company," "joint venture" or "corporate trust." (For our analysis, Redfin excluded the buyer keyword "Trusts" from its analysis to be more conservative in its findings, since some families own their homes through trusts.) Redfin included the 40 most populous metros where counties disclose sales prices. Redfin's metro boundaries are either Metropolitan Statistical Areas or metropolitan divisions, depending on the metro.

The Post excluded ZIP codes with fewer than 10 sales in 2021 from the maps, and those with fewer than 25 sales from the race and income analyses.

Race and income data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ted Mellnik contributed to this report.

