I-95 Collapse

FILE - Crews work at the site of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023. The highway was set to reopen to traffic Friday, June 23, less than two weeks after the collapse shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway. Workers were putting the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — Interstate 95 reopened Friday less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia, a quicker-than-expected rebuild to get traffic flowing again on a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast's main north-south highway.

Workers put the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. Crews worked around the clock and wrapped up ahead of schedule, allaying fears the critical highway would be closed for many weeks.

The Associated Press 

