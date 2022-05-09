This combination of photos shows “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South” by Winfred Rembert, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Biography, from left, “Cuba: An American History” by Ada Ferrer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for History, “Frank: Sonnets” by Diane Seuss, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry and “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City” by Andrea Elliott, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction. — Bloomsbury/Scribner/Graywolf/Random House