Dexter Darden (copy)

Dexter Darden attends the LA screening of "BURDEN" on February 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for 101 Studios

Area product D'Andre Swift could be first running back selected in NFL Draft — Sports

Native Dexter Darden finding his way in Hollywood — Entertainment

McCall has perfect recipe for learning — The Learning Key

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.