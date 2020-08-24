◂ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, sits up in his hotel room bed in Philadelphia, Feb. 10, 1968 while being examined by Dr. Walter Lomax, a Philadelphia physician. On the physician’s orders Dr. King canceled his appointments and speaking engagements for the day because of a throat ailment. King had been in Philadelphia for two days recruiting followers for a proposed march on the nation’s capital in April. —AP Photo