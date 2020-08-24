MLK - Dr. Walter Lomax - WURD founder (copy)

◂ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, sits up in his hotel room bed in Philadelphia, Feb. 10, 1968 while being examined by Dr. Walter Lomax, a Philadelphia physician. On the physician’s orders Dr. King canceled his appointments and speaking engagements for the day because of a throat ailment. King had been in Philadelphia for two days recruiting followers for a proposed march on the nation’s capital in April. —AP Photo

 Anonymous

WURD celebrates its founder — Lifestyles

Mosaic of Ida B. Wells installed at Union Station — Lifestyles

Herbal remedies to get your sex life back on track — Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.