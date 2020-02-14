Rev. Darron D. McKinney (copy)

The Rev. Darron D. McKinney Sr., senior pastor of Bright Hope Baptist Church gives remarks.

 RONALD GRAY

Exhibit examines Black masculinity — Leisure

Remembering the best NBA dunk contest — Sports

Church of the Week: Bright Hope Baptist Church — Religion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.