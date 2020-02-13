P.J. Walker

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker led his team to a 37-17 victory over L.A. Wildcats last weekend. The Temple Owls alumnus was named XFL Star of the Week.— Photo by Thomas Campbell/XFL

 Thomas Campbell

How to take sexy selfies — Lifestyles

Bell: Former Temple Owl P.J. Walker XFL's first star — Sports

All-Catholic League boys basketball team announced — Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.