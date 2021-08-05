FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013 file photo, fans in the upper deck wave towels as the Cleveland Indians and the Tampa Bay Rays are introduced for the AL wild-card baseball game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a 15-year lease extension at Progressive Field, keeping them at their downtown ballpark through 2036 and ending speculation the franchise would relocate. The agreement, which was announced Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, and still needs legislative approval, includes two additional five-year options that could make it a 25-year deal through 2046. - AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File