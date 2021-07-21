Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 23-year-old Ta’neasha Chappel, a Black woman who died after being transported from a Jackson County jail to a local hospital July 16.
According to law enforcement officials, Indiana State Police arrested Chappell in May, alleging she participated in a shoplifting ring from Louisville, Kentucky, to Edinburgh, Indiana. Unable to raise the $4,000 bond, Chappell remained in custody as she awaited a court hearing.
Authorities at the prison said Chappell complained of feeling sick and was rushed to Seymour Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead last Friday.
Chappell’s mother, Lavita McClain, told WAVE 3 News, her daughter feared for her life in the jail.
“She called every day telling us to get her out of there,” McClain said. “ ‘Mama, they’re going to kill me in here, they’re going to kill me in here.’ And she would always say ‘If anything happens to me, just know that they did it.’ ”
Chapell's family remembered her as “a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend who touched the lives of many around her. She leaves behind her 10-year-old daughter Nevaeh who will miss her terribly.”
The family has established a GoFundMe site that's raised about $2,600 for funeral expenses and an autopsy, published reports say.
The family has demanded answers.
“We are all devastated by her loss but are working tirelessly to figure out the events that transpired moments before her passing,” Chappell's brother, Jeffontae Elijah McClain, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.