Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was ordered to pay more than $19,000 after he was accused of groping a state lawmaker and three women during a party in 2018.

The order, issued Nov. 20 by the Indiana Supreme Court, directs Hill to pay $19,068.54. He must pay $16,247.55 for former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby’s work as the case’s hearing officer, $2,737.66 for investigative expenses and $83.33 for court costs.

That $19,000 figure is one-third of the original $57,000 Indiana’s attorney disciplinary commission proposed Hill pay back in September. However, in October, Hill disputed that proposal, his lawyer arguing he should instead pay around $17,400.

The Supreme Court found “by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery” against the women, who accused Hill drunkenly groped them during a March 2018 party at a bar in state capital city of Indianapolis.

Hill denies any wrongdoing. His bid for reelection failed when he lost the Republican nomination in June to former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, who will take over as Indiana’s attorney general in January and will oversees a staff of more than 400 employees spread across multiple divisions.

That same month, Hill completed a 30-day suspension of his law license for the “groping case.”

On Nov. 8, 2016, Hill was elected attorney general in record-breaking fashion. More than 1.64 million Hoosiers cast ballots for Hill, making him the top vote-getter of any elected official in Indiana history. He took office on Jan. 9, 2017.

A native of Elkhart, Indiana and the youngest of five children, Hill took office as the state top prosecutor on Jan. 9, 2017. The University of Indiana law school alumnus began his legal career in private practice while serving as a part-time deputy prosecuting attorney in Elkhart County.

In 2002, Hill ran for his first public office, winning the first of his four elections as prosecuting attorney with nearly 80% of the vote.

He credits his parents Curtis Sr., and Eleanor as his inspiration toward public service and leadership. He and his wife, Teresa, are raising their five children.