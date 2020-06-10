The 2020 Roots Picnic is canceled. Sure looks like it, anyway.

Previously moved to Aug. 1 from its original planned date of May 30, organizers announced Wednesday that the music and culture festival would be rescheduled again — but no new date was given.

If you bought tickets, you should hold on to them. They’ll be honored at the rescheduled date. No word on when that will be announced, but organizers said ticket holders can request refunds either after that announcement or starting on Aug. 9, whichever comes first.

The Roots Picnic website has been updated to reflect the change and Live Nation has an entire ticket refund plan on its website in light of mass concert cancellations caused by COVID-19.

First held in 2008, the fest typically falls at the end of May or beginning of June. This year’s event was first pushed back at the end of March, as the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic and need for social distancing in the region became apparent.

At that time, original tickets would have been honored at the rescheduled date and there was no mention of ticket refunds.

Now in its 13th year, the Roots Picnic has become part of the fabric of Philadelphia. This year’s fest was announced in early February, and featured a lineup featuring Meek Mill, DaBaby, SWV and Brandy.

This would have been its second year at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, right near West Philly’s Parkside neighborhood. Before moving to the outdoor amphitheater, for more than a decade the event was held at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing. That spot is currently closed for construction of the city’s I-95 park cap.

It’s unclear if the cancelation/rescheduling will affect the festival’s lineup, and the list of previously scheduled acts is no longer available on the website.

Many large-scale events were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In March, the Penn Relays was cancelled for the first time in the event’s 126-year history. SXSW, the innovation and culture festival in Austin, Texas where Philadelphia artists and entrepreneurs have built a strong presence, was canceled in early March. Technical.ly Philly opted to cancel its 10th annual Philly Tech Week, originally planned for April, holding a virtual version instead.

And Delaware’s Firefly Festival, which was scheduled for mid-June, has also been canceled.