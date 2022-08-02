“The Future is already here, it’s just not very evenly distributed.”
“What would America be, if we loved Black people, as much as we love Black culture?”
A. Toni Morrison in “Song of Solomon” distinguishes American and African concepts of change. Africans throw out the old and start again. Americans change leaders, who make the same decisions, but reward new beneficiaries. Philadelphia should be a role model for compromising and sacrificing to achieve Black equity in an African context. Closed-door conversations promising equity without transformative outcomes strain public confidence.
Despite rape, racism and segregation, Blacks have persevered from slavery through Amy Wax's believing Blacks are inferior. Trillions of dollars stolen through free labor and usurious interest have earned reparations and a redistribution of wealth.
White immigrants, not initially considered white, have reparation arguments, but have become profitable beneficiaries of white privilege. Having co-founded Operation Understanding, sending Black and Jewish students to Israel and Africa, anti-Semitism is personal, but economic and education deprivation are unrepentant sins. Billionaires leaving wealth to public causes should consider reparations to underwrite Black education and incentivize wealthy Americans.
In “A Time to Kill” Mathew McConaughey, representing a Black man, directed a white jury to close their eyes while he described three white men raping a 10-year-old Black girl, urinating, pouring beer and throwing her over a bridge. Closing he said: Imagine she was white. Blacks, regardless of status, have experienced the passion associated with losing, because the competition is white. After being freshman MVP, as quarterback at Penn, I was not allowed to compete for QB as a sophomore?
B. Each morning I read the Bible; fret about my grandchildren's future; and wonder how the privileged monetize racism with the ease of breathing air. Blacks in Philadelphia are expected to be patient, despite unchanged demographics for a quarter-century. Under the umbrella of incremental progress, for every Black Philadelphian benefiting from affirmative action and luck, a corresponding Black goes to prison, quits school, becomes poor or is passed over, because life-changing programs have exhausted funding. If the Constitution and federal, state and local laws were enforced with honest intent, Black lives would mirror whites with respect to wealth, middle class, education, unemployment, poverty, victims of police violence, and affirmative action would experience cancel culture.
C. Transformative outcomes require innovative, secure leaders. “A leader’s role in a radically changing world is standing on the cliff edge, getting a grip on unfamiliar landscapes, and acquiring the skills for leading the team into new territory. In a world facing the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic and economic disruption, every leader needs to find the edge for leaping across the breach and breaking new ground on the other side.”
Charlotte, North Carolina, is the role model. A public/private partnership, funded and staffed, to achieve equity. The Drexel Lindy Institute believes future city success requires innovative public/private partnerships. St. Louis, Chicago and Pittsburg are examples, but although Pittsburg has become a leader in electric cars, its incumbent mayor lost reelection, because of Black discontent. Those cities speak equity language, but prioritize infrastructure spending for regional priorities.
Paraphrasing Bruce Katz from Drexel, the federal government has over-indexed infrastructure spending on regional priorities and under-indexed helping neighborhood residents raise incomes and enterprises build assets. Black equity priorities are not likely to happen. Philadelphia leaders must reach beyond low-hanging fruit; closet the talking point ZIP codes should not define access to dreams; and be different, deliver transformative outcomes.
D. After George Floyd, diverse leaders convened with a North Star of making Philadelphia the most equitable city in America. The North Star has faded, replaced by organizations (Philadelphia Equity Alliance, Chamber, Enterprise Center) communicating, but pursuing independent programs. The $100 million committed by financial institutions to provide capital through a third party cannot leverage transformative outcomes without knowing Black loan, procurement and employment numbers by the institutions. Transforming 52nd Street is a powerful vision, but will investors support 22nd Street and Germantown Avenue?
Business community candor is questioned when the chamber and minority chambers argue business tax cuts produce reduced poverty, improved public education and Black business growth. No precedents confirm that assertion. Two years after George Floyd, Black construction companies remain on the sidelines, despite explosive citywide construction. A partnership with generational leaders developing a plan for equity could revive the North Star. Keep doing what we are doing and racial tensions could explode.
E. Black individuals and families aspire to wealth. Others, moving from poverty and near poverty to middle-class home ownership, surrounded by good schools, safe neighborhoods and great jobs with or without college degrees. Students deserve safe schools, great principals and teachers. West Philadelphia has a new high school, but low graduation rate. Masterman, nationally ranked, educates in a building protested by students and teachers. There is a projected half- billion dollar deficit by 2027, and the state Supreme Court is deciding an education funding formula case with huge implications. The district’s new leader must be innovative and an aggressive advocate.
F. Black businesses must address deficiencies, but until procurement protocols are overhauled growth will remain stagnant. The best vehicle for representative participation is high-percentage subcontracts on public and private contracts competed annually. There are wealthy subcontractors with no aspiration to be primes. Why do Black businesses run in place? They compete for 30-35% of contract dollars available to protected class businesses; white women dominate protected class participation; and procurement professionals and prime contractors reward preferred subcontractors and have no incentive to grow Black competitors.
G. HBCUs, local universities and community colleges have graduated overlooked talent for decades. Whiteboards, c-suites and workforces, still the norm, are not a coincidence.
The Philadelphia Equity Alliance, the Chamber, minority chambers, and the General Business Contractor Association should convene procurement professionals, Black business CEOs and prime contractors to understand differences and find common ground. Inertia must be reversed or the next generation will fight a war we vowed to win.
The legacy of our generation of leaders, not individual legacies, will define historical relevance. The clock has not run out, but let’s stop patting ourselves on the back for incremental progress. It's like a man with a 104-degree temperature. At 102, he’s better, but is the progress commensurate with the need, NO!
“Being White in Philly” and Charlottesville have come and gone, no change. The boats are again docked waiting for cargo. What’s next?
