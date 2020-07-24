In this April 5, 2016, file photo President Barack Obama looks to Vice President Joe Biden, left, as National Security Adviser Susan Rice, sits right, before he speaks to media during a meeting with Combatant Commanders and Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in the final stages of selecting his running mate. Among the contenders is Susan Rice, who worked closely with Biden in the Obama administration and regularly briefed him on pressing foreign policy matters when she served as national security adviser. — AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster