Some resolutions that passed
210755 (Councilmember Derek Green): Declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Philadelphia.
210785 (Councilmember Cherelle Parker): Supporting the workers of the Department of Homeland Security contractor Triple Canopy in their reasonable demands for improved working conditions, particularly their protection from hair discrimination.
210786 (Councilmember Katherine Gilmore-Richardson): Recognizing Wednesday, October 6, 2021, as Energy Efficiency Day in the City of Philadelphia.
210788 (Gilmore-Richardson): Joining Mural Arts Philadelphia in celebrating October as Mural Arts Month in Philadelphia.
210789 (Councilmember Helen Gym): Authorizing the City Council Committees on Children & Youth and Education to hold public hearings on the search and hiring process for the next superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.
210790 (Gym): Condemning the inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants at the border and urging the Biden administration to immediately suspend all deportations of Haitians, expedite the release of Haitian immigrants held in U.S. immigration facilities, uphold the right to seek asylum, and ensure a clean pathway to citizenship.
210791 (Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.): Also naming the 5200 block of West Berks Street as “Charles ‘Chucky’ Rainey, Jr., Way,” in honor of Charles Rainey, Jr., to commemorate his legacy as the “Ambassador of Wynnefield” and long-time dedication to the residents of the Wynnefield neighborhood of Philadelphia.
210793 (Councilmember Kendra Brooks): Recognizing and honoring the contributions of Dorothy Bolden to the National Domestic Workers Alliance, labor organizing, and advocacy for workers’ rights; and further proclaiming Oct. 13 as “Dorothy Bolden Day” in the city.
210797 (Councilmember Mark Squilla): Proclaiming Oct. 7, as William Still Day in the city in honor of what would have been his 200th Birthday.
Upcoming
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, 10 a.m. — Will meet to continue to work to address Philadelphia's enduring plague of gun violence by facilitating coordination among stakeholders and formulating a comprehensive gun violence prevention strategy.
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Committee on Rules, 10 a.m. — Will consider a bill creating a “Mixed Income Neighborhoods Overlay District.”
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Committee on Rules, 10 a.m. — Will consider 11 bills amending zoning maps throughout the city, creating new overlays and amending parking requirements in historical districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.