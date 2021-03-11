In other City Council business:
• Jamie Gauthier delivered impassioned remarks about gun violence deaths being up 200% from this time last year, and a large portion of this loss is taking place in her district. This past Tuesday night, 15-year-old Antonio Walker Jr. was fatally shot and a 16-year-old who had been shot in October died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday night as well.
“The loss of these children is tragic and traumatic, not just for their family and friends, but for our entire community. Experts are attributing this disturbing spike in violence to the pandemic,” Gauthier said. “We need to treat gun the gun violence crisis like the public health crisis that it is. This means implementing evidence-based programs that focus on prevention, intervention, and victim services, because also like COVID, gun violence is contagious. Research suggests that even just witnessing shooting can increase the probability that one person will be involved in violence.”
“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to COVID, but our communities experiencing increased rates of gun violence remain under siege day in and day out,” she added.
Gauthier said the way that government spends reflects its values. She said she hopes that Council uses the infusion of funds (from the Biden administration) as an opportunity to reflect the fact that eradicating gun violence is a public safety priority, a public health priority, and a racial justice priority all wrapped in one.
Councilmember Johnson introduced Resolutionurging the U.S. Congress to pass Senate Bill 475 and House Resolution 1320, which designate Juneteenth as a national holiday.
Tamara Daley was a public speaker. The Philadelphia Juneteenth family was founded in 2018. “Our core foundation was built on four pillars: spiritual, cultural, education, and political. Each of these pillars represent areas that impact African American communities,” she said. “Our goal is to research, plan and organize initiatives that will improve challenges that we face today. We are dedicated to raising cultural awareness, cross-cultural exchange and interest in the African diasporas agenda.”
The Philadelphia Juneteenth worked tirelessly to help the Juneteenth become the 46th state recognized holiday, along with others across the city and state resulting in a delegation going to Harrisburg to witness the signing by Governor Wolf.
Daley said they are thankful that Mayor Kenney has made Juneteenth holiday recognized until 2023 by executive order.
Two introduced by Councilmember Parker passed: Resolution congratulating Bernard W. Smalley for being named President of the Board of Directors of City Trusts, making him the first Black President in the board’s 151-year history. Resolution remembering Henrietta Lacks and honoring her contribution to modern medicine, including the development of COVID-19 vaccines.
Alfred Dandridge, Esq., spoke about his childhood friend. “Bernie Smalley and I grew up in West Philly directly across the alleyway from each other, his bedroom window faced my bedroom window. We would yell at each other through the windows,” he said.
“We would meet at the back fence, at the corner store, at the G bus, the bus stop across the street from his house, the 15 trolley stop down the street from his house. We had each other's backs on the streets. He was a better talker. I was a better fighter,” said Dandridge.
After years of seeing each other's joys and sorrows, the roles became interchangeable. “Last Fall we lost our Board of Directors’ president, friend, and my former law partner Ronnie Donatucci. I do not believe that God would have taken Ronnie away from us at the board without a plan,” said Dandridge. “The plan is Smalley. I do not believe that there's anyone living who cares more about the children, the administrators, the teachers, and the staff at Girard College than Bernie Smalley. I do not believe there is anyone living here who cares more about the charitable entities that help the citizens of Philadelphia than Bernie Smalley.”
Councilmember Alan Domb spoke about the FEMA vaccination site at the Convention Center in a neighborhood site that is 67% white “was selected to achieve racial equity; yet an analysis of the city’s registry which is the only way to get an appointment at the site shows that less than 20% of the registry live in the 15 most underserved communities of color.”
“When we put our biggest vaccination site in a white neighborhood and use an invitation list that is overwhelmingly white, it seems we're set up to fail on equity,” added Domb.
“Our role is to ensure that administration leads our expectations and the public's expectations on the delivery of this vaccination. I hope all of you will stand with me to incur the mayor to open up Lincoln Financial Field and other large-scale sites with a plan,” he said. “You need a plan to deliver 1.8 million doses before the end of May. Because as of now, we are on the wrong track. We are headed in the wrong direction.”
Two introduced by Councilmember Gilmore Richardson passed: Resolution recognizing and supporting the accomplishments of women and girls throughout history on the occasion of Women’s History Month. Resolution recognizing the Women’s March on Philadelphia during Women’s History Month 2021 and the organizers who hosted four consecutive marches from 2017 to 2020.
An Ordinance amending Section 9-4116 of The Philadelphia Code, entitled “Public Health Emergency Leave,” to establish leave time for public health emergencies, and modify existing provisions concerning the paid sick leave, and make technical changes, all under certain terms and conditions, was also reviewed.
