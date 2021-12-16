Officials from the state Department of Agriculture and Cumberland County spoke from the Cumberland County Courthouse Tuesday to remind Pennsylvanians to get their 2022 dog license before year’s end.
“It’s simple, if you love your dog, license your dog,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “The process is quick and easy to do, and every license sold helps dog wardens, animal rescues, and shelters to keep the dogs, and people, of Pennsylvania safe.”
Funds earned from licensing fees go to support the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, which is overseen by the state Department of Agriculture.
The funds support everything from inspecting Pennsylvania’s dog kennels, investigating and prosecuting illegal kennels, to reuniting lost dogs with their families and monitoring dangerous dogs, according to the department.
“It became very clear over the last year how important – even more so – the companionship of pets were to families and individuals, so it is with a heartfelt ask that we are hopeful that people will license their pet,” Cumberland County Treasurer Kelly Neiderer said Tuesday.
The current annual dog license fee remains at $6.50 or $8.50 for an unaltered dog, despite a years-long push by the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement and the Department of Agriculture to persuade the Legislature to pass the first free increase in more than two decades.
Neither fee increase bill – HB 526, state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Luzerne, nor SB 232, sponsored by state Sen. Judy Schwank, D-Berks, – have moved out of their respective committees.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Redding said he would continue to advocate for a fee increase in 2022.
“I will enter 2022 anxious and every bit as aggressive to get that done,” Redding said. “At the end of the day, we need that dog law fee – it’s been 26 years – we were so close.”
