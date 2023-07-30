Tony B. Watlington

Tony B. Watlington Sr. is the superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

In June, I completed my first school year as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, the eighth largest district in the country where 197,288 public school students are educated. A few weeks ago, the Board of Education unanimously approved Accelerate Philly — a five-year strategic plan for 2023 to 2028 designed to accelerate student achievement by preparing them to imagine and realize the future they desire.

Leading one of the nation’s largest public school districts is a tremendous privilege, particularly in Philadelphia. Historians remind me that I stand on the shoulders of great education and political leaders, as Philadelphia is the birthplace of our democracy and was once the nation’s capital where our Declaration of Independence and Constitution were both signed in 1776 and 1787, respectively. Over the past generations, students who have attended these public schools have had an indelible impact across the region and country by helping to build the middle class, developing the world’s strongest military, and growing the world’s largest economy during the 20th century.

