Imogene McDaniel Harris, former publisher of the Gary INFO newspaper in Gary, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was 88.

Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), said he has known the Harris family for decades.

“Our extended NNPA families of Black-owned newspapers across the nation pause to salute the outstanding memory and legacy of NNPA publisher Imogene Harris. We pledge to keep her spirit alive as we rededicate to continue to sustain the Black Press of America during these challenging times,” Chavis said.

Harris was born in Gary, Indiana, on Nov. 20, 1931, the child of Lohney L. and Geneva Scott McDaniel. She graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School, briefly attended Hampton Institute (University) in Hampton, Virginia, then received a bachelor of science degree from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

She married James Templeton “J.T.” Harris Jr. in 1951. They were married for 51 years before his death in 2001.

Harris taught in the Gary Public School System for many years, first at Froebel School, followed by Norton Elementary School as a third-grade teacher, and then she served as head librarian at Lincoln Elementary School.

Harris and her husband ran the family businesses, the Harris Printing Company, which was established in the 1950s, and founded the Gary INFO in 1963. The weekly paper became the voice of African Americans throughout Northwest Indiana for more than four decades.

“Passionate about publishing, J.T. and Imogene were eager to showcase their community’s citizens, activities, and issues. They recruited and trained several generations of journalists, photographers, secretaries, accountants, bookkeepers, and printers,” reported The 411, a Gary-area news magazine.

Harris Printing Company and Gary INFO generated opportunities that contributed to the growth of existing Black businesses as well as the aspirations of budding entrepreneurs, writers, photographers and printers, said a statement issued by NNPA.

“From newspaper boys and girls trying to earn pocket change, to eventually affluent and successful individuals around the nation, ‘The Shop,’ as INFO’s midtown location was affectionately known, was more than a place for workers to hone their craft, it was a launching pad for life,” the statement said. “Imogene will be fondly remembered by all for her dedication to excellence, her deep compassion, unswerving principles, thoughtful leadership, devotion to family and community, and loyal friendship.”

A lifelong resident of Gary, Harris was a member of Delaney Memorial United Methodist Church, which is now Christ Memorial Methodist Church. She was a member of the Gary branch of the NAACP, the Gary Urban League Guild and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Betu Nu Chapter.

Harris was also a founding member of the Lake County Association of Black Communicators. She was recognized by the NNPA and maintained a collegial relationship with the founding members of the association.

Harris and her husband received the Drum Major Award from the Gary Frontiers Service Club for their commitment to eliminate inequality, prejudice and racism. They also received a Congressional Record from U.S. Rep. Peter J. Visclosky in 1994 for their commitment to instill equality and justice throughout the city of Gary.

In addition to her husband, Harris was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Levevian McDaniel Benton (Norman).

She is survived by her daughters, Temple-Jene Harris Fleming (Joseph) and Gaylyn Harris; grandchildren, Lavon Robin Fleming, Lateefah Shariene Fleming, Joseph Harris Fleming and Terilyn Marshelle Fleming; great-grandson, Nathaniel Joseph Williams; sister-in-law Emma Harris (Lorenzo); and other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Guy & Allen Funeral Home in Gary is handling the arrangements.