On or before Nov. 2, 2020, all students must be compliant with the state’s school-age vaccination law to attend school. Any student that has not submitted the required immunization paperwork to their school nurse by Nov. 2, 2020, students will be marked unexcused absent until the required paperwork is received. Excuse notes will not be accepted if a student is unexcused absent due to non-submission of required immunization paperwork.

If you have a vaccination appointment for after Nov. 2:

• When you make an appointment at a CVS Pharmacy Store or a SDP School Vaccine Clinic you will receive an email confirmation for your appointment. Forward the email to your school nurse to request a provisional admission date until your child’s scheduled appointment.

• If you have an appointment with your child’s doctor to receive the required vaccinations, email your school nurse with the doctor’s name, practice address, practice phone number, and date and time of your child’s appointment.

• After the school nurse receives the information, they will provide you with a provisional admission date, which is one school day after your appointment date. Your child will be allowed to attend class until the provisional admission date expires.

• After your child receives the vaccines, take a picture of the vaccine record and email it to your school nurse. You must email the vaccine record to your school nurse on or before your child’s provisional admission date so your child can continue to attend class.

School nurses

School nurses help students understand normal growth and development by promoting health and safety. They intervene with health issues by providing case management services. They actively work with both the medical and educational communities to promote each student’s optimal level of physical, mental and social wellness. School nurses encourage success and achievement during and beyond the school setting.