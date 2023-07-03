Idris Elba wanted to play James Bond until ‘it became about race’ Lisa Respers France Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Idris Elba, seen here in March, says he felt “super complimented for a long time” when it came to suggestions he should play James Bond. — Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Idris Elba said he felt “super complimented for a long time” when it came to suggestions he should play James Bond.Until things took a turn.During a recently released conversation on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s podcast “Smartless,” Elba addressed the many times he’s been asked about replacing Daniel Craig in the James Bond film franchise. Lots of people have rooted for Elba to be the first Black James Bond, and he said he was aware of the compliment in that.“We’re all actors and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types,” he said. “It’s like being named sexiest man.” (People magazine named Elba “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2018.)He said during the podcast that he was flattered by those who were rooting for him to be considered for the role.But not everyone was doing that.“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race,” Elba said. “It became about nonsense dude, and I got the brunt of it.”Elba is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series “Hijack." CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loansDivided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions$350,000 in illegal drugs and guns seized in AG raid in Hunting Park sectionSupreme Court decision sparks reaction from local and national leadersThe Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couplesSupreme Court ruling brings bitterness for borrowers counting on student loan forgivenessPhiladelphia remains under 'code red' air quality alertHe crushed the bar exam, but the legal profession remains disproportionately WhiteIn 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedentsShapiro administration granted disaster declaration for businesses affected by I-95 collapse ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
