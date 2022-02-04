The Philadelphia Phillies gave Robinson all the racial animus he received from the white baseball world in a concentrated dose. He excelled despite the name calling, the spiking, the pitches at his head. “I thought a lot of what was going on was strategy from the teams, but I wasn’t going to let them upset me,” Robinson said in a rare interview.
