New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J.

— AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

 Seth Wenig

In 2022, I left the teaching profession, convinced that the public service loan forgiveness (PSLF) I had been pursuing for the past 14 years was no longer a possibility. When I changed careers, I had nearly $50,000 in student loan debt.

But in 2023, my loan servicer informed me that almost $40,000 of that balance had been forgiven.

