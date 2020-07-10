Do you murder us because of our fear?

Or your fear?

Do you murder us because of our color?

Or your color?

Do you murder us for our protection?

Or your protection?

Do you murder us for our freedom?

Or your freedom?

A country that is named United

Finding it impossible to be as such.

We are from a place of disparity.

Where we lose sleep worrying that our mothers and fathers will be sent to the graveyard.

We see you posting on social media that you are disgusted

But you're too timid to take action.

We riot because human beings are murdered, on camera, in cold blood.

By men sent to protect.

We riot because our pleas have been silenced

We riot because we don’t know where to place our built up anger.

Yet you riot over sports teams and it is accepted blindly

Your feelings matter less than our lives.

How many black deaths do we need to witness in order for change to happen?

In order for my brothers and sisters to walk down a street peacefully?

In order for my brothers and sisters to drive legally in their car?

In order for my brothers and sisters to live like every other white American?

I will not shut up. I will not sit down.

I'll stand in front of my brothers and sisters who want change in this town.

The issue will no longer remain hidden

You need to change the system or we will change your privileged lives.

Our color is beautiful-

Triumphant, powerful, undefeated.

We protest peacefully, yet we still see no change.

Crazy how you'd rather see our nation burn down

Then open your eyes and put your pride to the side

We scream ¨I CAN’T BREATHE”

You hear our cries, you see our pain,

And even our own president hides out and doesn't want to take any blame.

It's time America stands up and makes the change!

I must ask, “Will you stand with us?”