I have a dream. It's the kind of dream that will make many people in the Keystone State happy. It's also the kind of dream that can start a civil war of sports.

My dream is an all Pennsylvania Super Bowl for 2021.

I know the odds of that happening are somewhere between impossible and forget-about-it but the thought of having the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7 pleases me.

It makes me smile and that's before I've taken a sip of egg nog. For those keeping count, the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference are 27-27 in Super Bowl contests.

Super Bowl XXIX between the San Francisco 49ers and the San Diego Chargers and played at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami on Jan. 29, 1995, is the only Super Bowl to feature two teams that play their home games in the same state. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26.

It should be noted that Super Bowl XXV was played between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills. Both teams represent the state of New York but the Giants play their home games in New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19 at Tampa Stadium.

The Steelers, who are currently the NFL's only unbeaten team with an 11-0 mark, are 6-2 in Super Bowl appearances. Pittsburgh is tied with the New England Patriots ( 6–5 ) for the most Super Bowl championships. The Iron City's last championship was in Super Bowl XLIII when the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27–23 before a crowd of 70,774 at Raymond James Stadium in 2009.

The Eagles, losers of three straight games in November, are 3-7-1. In Super Bowl games, the Birds, are 1-2. Their only win was in 2018 when Philly defeated the defending champion Patriots 41–33 in Super Bowl LII before a gathering of 67,612 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Pittsburgh, which has dominated play this coronavirus-tainted season, is hoping to join the 1972 Dolphins as unbeaten Super Bowl champions.

The Steelers and Eagles have played each other 80 times since 1933, with Philly leading the 48-29-3 series. In their 2020 match, the Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29 at Heinz Field on Oct. 11.

Now for this dream to become reality, the Eagles have to turn their season around. They have to find a way to catch lightning in a bottle, become hotter than a crucible, in short play championship ball.

Embattled Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who having his worst season, has to play better. He ranks first in interceptions (15) and sacks (46). He's 31st in completion percentage at 58.1% and is 30th in yards per attempt at 6.02.

He's been awful. The team has been awful. But in the National Football League, things can change almost in the blink of an eye. The NFC East title is still within reach as the Birds are only a game behind the tied division leaders Giants and The Washington Football Team.

In this improbable dream, the stands are filled with spectators. The weather is flawless and no one is wearing a mask. The halftime show is performed by the elements of the universe, Earth, Wind & Fire.

The game is competitive. Great plays are made by both teams. Then I'm suddenly awakened. It's a dream that is incomplete.

I've trying to go back to sleep. I want to see how it ends.