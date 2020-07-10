They run they cry

They walk they die

Do you decide

Who lives or dies

I am the streets

I cannot cry

I cannot die

I can't decide

Who lives or dies

They run on me

They shoot on me

Can't feel the pain

Only drink their tears

Only dressed in their blood

I comfort them but they just disappear

They revolt

I see their signs rise

Screaming and yelling

With tears in their eyes

They scream for justice

As the cars burn down

They scream, they matter

And their voice will ring through this town

They will not die

They will survive

They scream it with the passion still in their eyes

They won't back down without a fight

They scream it in the dark moonlight.

