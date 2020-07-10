They run they cry
They walk they die
Do you decide
Who lives or dies
I am the streets
I cannot cry
I cannot die
I can't decide
Who lives or dies
They run on me
They shoot on me
Can't feel the pain
Only drink their tears
Only dressed in their blood
I comfort them but they just disappear
They revolt
I see their signs rise
Screaming and yelling
With tears in their eyes
They scream for justice
As the cars burn down
They scream, they matter
And their voice will ring through this town
They will not die
They will survive
They scream it with the passion still in their eyes
They won't back down without a fight
They scream it in the dark moonlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.