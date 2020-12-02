Aisha Langford, an assistant professor at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, led a study that zeroed in on Black adults with so-called resistant hypertension, the hardest to control.
She wasn't surprised to find that more than 80% of them had low levels of physical activity, and more than 90% were above their recommended BMI (body mass index) level.
But one finding was "eye-opening": Very few of the 1,776 participants were taking the two types of drugs recommended for resistant hypertension — 6% for one medication, 10% for the other. Page 3
Also in this issue:
Surgeon General issues call to action to control hypertension. Page 2
Report: Structural racism worsens health disparities. Pages 6-7
How to use a home blood pressure monitor. Page 10
