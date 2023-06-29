Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has settled his child support case in Arkansas, reaching an agreement with the mother of one of his children, resolving a dispute that became a legal headache for him in recent months.

The settlement was announced in a court filing Thursday in Arkansas state court.

