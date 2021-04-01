In this combination photo, Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers at the premiere of the film “A Wrinkle In Time” in London on March 13, 2018, left, and cover art for a special issue of The New York Times Magazine’s “The 1619 Project. Winfrey and Lionsgate are partnering with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to adapt The New York Times’ 1619 Project for film and television. Lionsgate said Wednesday that it will work alongside “The 1619 Project” architect Hannah-Jones to develop a multi-media history of the legacy of slavery in America for a worldwide audience.

—AP Photo, left, and The New York Times via AP