Test your knowledge of mascots by playing a game. I am going to identify mascots and ask that you associate the mascot with the appropriate product. Read the name of the mascot and then write down the product.

1. Mr. Peanut

2. Sun Maid Girl

3. The Michelin Man

4. The Gerber Baby

5. Captain Morgan

6. Elmer the Bull

7. Quiky the Bunny

8. Speedy

9. Snap, Crackle and Pop

10. Captain Horatio P. Crunch

11. Mr. ZIP or Zippy

12. Willie the Penguin

13. The Jolly Green Giant

Answers:

1.Planters Peanuts

2.Sun-Maid Raisins

3.Michelin Automobile Tires

4.Gerber Strained Foods

5.Captain Morgan Rum

6.Elmer’s Glue-All

7.Nestle, Nesquik

8.Speedy

9.the jingle “plop, plop, “Fizz, Oh, what a relief it is“ should have resulted in identifying Speedy as the mascot for Alka-Selzer,

10. Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal

11. Quaker Oats Cap’n Crunch cereal

12. The United States Postal Service to encourage use of ZIP codes on all mailings

13. Kool Cigarettes

14. The Green Giant Company with his “Ho, ho, ho”

