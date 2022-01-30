Test your knowledge of mascots by playing a game. I am going to identify mascots and ask that you associate the mascot with the appropriate product. Read the name of the mascot and then write down the product.
1. Mr. Peanut
2. Sun Maid Girl
3. The Michelin Man
4. The Gerber Baby
5. Captain Morgan
6. Elmer the Bull
7. Quiky the Bunny
8. Speedy
9. Snap, Crackle and Pop
10. Captain Horatio P. Crunch
11. Mr. ZIP or Zippy
12. Willie the Penguin
13. The Jolly Green Giant
Answers:
1.Planters Peanuts
2.Sun-Maid Raisins
3.Michelin Automobile Tires
4.Gerber Strained Foods
5.Captain Morgan Rum
6.Elmer’s Glue-All
7.Nestle, Nesquik
8.Speedy
9.the jingle “plop, plop, “Fizz, Oh, what a relief it is“ should have resulted in identifying Speedy as the mascot for Alka-Selzer,
10. Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal
11. Quaker Oats Cap’n Crunch cereal
12. The United States Postal Service to encourage use of ZIP codes on all mailings
13. Kool Cigarettes
14. The Green Giant Company with his “Ho, ho, ho”
