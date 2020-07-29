BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The COVID-19 crisis may have slowed down many people, but not the Rev. Mike McClure Jr., senior pastor of Birmingham’s Rock City Church. Even amid the pandemic, he remains as busy as ever.
Thanks to the success of his debut album “Live Free” and his hit single “Big,” McClure, 36, is not only a pastor but also a chart-topping recording artist. He performed at Freedom Fest, the City of Birmingham’s music and empowerment celebration, on Saturday.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s event was held virtually instead of in person, as it was in 2019, the inaugural year, but that hasn’t dampened McClure’s excitement about the showcase.
“I am extremely humbled and thankful that the city of Birmingham thought enough of me to include me in [Freedom Fest],” McClure said. “In the midst of a global pandemic, systematic oppression, protests, and civil unrest, what better year to declare freedom?”
In January, McClure was nominated for five Stellar Awards, which recognize achievements in the gospel music industry, and was set to be a featured performer at the 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards program. The event, which was originally scheduled for March 27 in Las Vegas, was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis and has been rescheduled for later this year.
Nonetheless, McClure found another way to celebrate his success — by giving back. He partnered with the medical debt collection agency, RIP Medical Debt, and used profits from album sales to pay off nearly $1 million of medical debt for Birmingham-area residents.
“I made a promise to God at a young age: … ‘If you bless me, I will never forget where I come from, and I will always be a blessing,’” McClure said.
During the pandemic, Rock City Church, one of the first congregations to cancel in-person worship services, on March 15, has organized several grocery deliveries across the Greater Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas and offered financial assistance to families facing job losses and other hardships due to COVID-19. Also, in cooperation with the City of Birmingham, the church gave away several thousand masks.
McClure has been active in the fight against social injustice, as well. When George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police office knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in May, sparking protests across the country, the pastor participated in several peaceful protests for equity and inclusion.
“I believe it’s our responsibility to play a part and let our voices be heard,” McClure said, adding that he and Rock City Church also sponsored voter registration drives and helped finance Black Lives Matter murals on the campus of Miles College.
“It was not our goal to just pound the pavement, but to also get behind them and provide some kind of financial support in this time of need,” he said.
