How would you feel if you were to run you’ll be sure to be gunned. How would you feel if the so called saviors
that are meant to make us feel secure
gave us fear up our reer and left us in tears. How would you feel if instead of feeling your heartbeat,
you would be looking down at your blood stains on the street.
How would you feel if you were minding your business one day,
maybe even grabbing a snack, and
BOOM!
Just because you wore your hoodie,
you got shot by a man on fake police duty,
and by the end of the day the streets are just bloody.
How would you feel if you just found out on the phone,
at first you were in doubt,
but then you realized that your family member just went out
but by white supremacist.
And you wonder why we raise our fist.
Day in, day out, today, tomorrow,
beautiful families left in cold black sorrow.
Hashtag after hashtag,
Body bag after body bag.
This is nothing new,
as much as it sounds as false as a horror movie about citizens gone rogue,
this is all true.
The only people that can stop this
disgusting harassment on African Americans,
or people in general
are people like you.
You.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.