How would you feel if you were to run you’ll be sure to be gunned. How would you feel if the so called saviors

that are meant to make us feel secure

gave us fear up our reer and left us in tears. How would you feel if instead of feeling your heartbeat,

Support The Philadelphia Tribune

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution.

you would be looking down at your blood stains on the street.

How would you feel if you were minding your business one day,

maybe even grabbing a snack, and

BOOM!

Just because you wore your hoodie,

you got shot by a man on fake police duty,

and by the end of the day the streets are just bloody.

How would you feel if you just found out on the phone,

at first you were in doubt,

but then you realized that your family member just went out

but by white supremacist.

And you wonder why we raise our fist.

Day in, day out, today, tomorrow,

beautiful families left in cold black sorrow.

Hashtag after hashtag,

Body bag after body bag.

This is nothing new,

as much as it sounds as false as a horror movie about citizens gone rogue,

this is all true.

The only people that can stop this

disgusting harassment on African Americans,

or people in general

are people like you.

You.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.