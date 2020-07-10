How would you feel if you were to run you’ll be sure to be gunned. How would you feel if the so called saviors

that are meant to make us feel secure

gave us fear up our reer and left us in tears. How would you feel if instead of feeling your heartbeat,

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

you would be looking down at your blood stains on the street.

How would you feel if you were minding your business one day,

maybe even grabbing a snack, and

BOOM!

Just because you wore your hoodie,

you got shot by a man on fake police duty,

and by the end of the day the streets are just bloody.

How would you feel if you just found out on the phone,

at first you were in doubt,

but then you realized that your family member just went out

but by white supremacist.

And you wonder why we raise our fist.

Day in, day out, today, tomorrow,

beautiful families left in cold black sorrow.

Hashtag after hashtag,

Body bag after body bag.

This is nothing new,

as much as it sounds as false as a horror movie about citizens gone rogue,

this is all true.

The only people that can stop this

disgusting harassment on African Americans,

or people in general

are people like you.

You.