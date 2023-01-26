Kristin Preble, 13, and her mother Carol, get ready to leave the Ingomar Middle School in Franklin Park, Pa., Jan. 21, 1984. Kristin brought a briefcase with classified government documents to school as a show-and-tell project for her class. The material from the Carter White House ended up in the hands of the Reagan campaign and, eventually, the schoolgirl.

— AP Photo/Keith B. Srakocic