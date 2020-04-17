1. Choose your platform: You can use video conference software Zoom that offers free and paid subscriptions. You can host 100 attendees and “meet” for up to 24 hours. That’s more than enough time for a ceremony and reception. You can either have your officiant appear virtually on the platform or have a private 6-foot social distancing ceremony at your desired venue. You can have one guest take screenshots of your attendees’ reactions during the ceremony to include in your wedding album.
Using Facebook: You can set up a private group on the social media platform and invite your guests to watch you say your vows in real time. Guests can “talk” to each other in the group and share memories of the couple in the chat. Video conferencing software may offer more options, depending on what you want. There is also Be.live, which allows many people to be recorded at once time while working on the Facebook platform.
2. Organize the necessary tech gear: At minimum you need a laptop, tablet or phone with a camera. If using a phone or tablet, you may also want to get a tripod for steady photos or video.
3. Coordinate with any vendors: You may still need a few vendors for your virtual nuptials — even a venue where it would have the tiniest group of people using social distancing. may still come into play. You may still want to use a photographer for live streaming. You might want to have a cake just for the two of you or the small group you have present. You and the wedding officiant will likely need to conduct at least part of the ceremony in-person to comply with your local marriage laws. So check it out first.
4. Inform your guests: Save time, energy and send out virtual invitations. There are a few vendors that have beautiful paperless invitations — some interactive. Include the meeting link to your scheduled Zoom or your Facebook group, as well as the date and time. Now, because this is a little outside the box, you may also want to include instructions for your guests on how to turn on their video and mute their audio during the ceremony. And since there may be some screenshots taken, let guests know they can dress up for those photos — just from the waist up usually. You can send out party favors (glasses to toast with, bubbles, snacks, candies or other items with your names on them) to those who RSVP by a certain date. Also ask for their input on favorite songs for the virtual reception dance party. You can still register with many stores for gifts or set up an electronic giving option.
5. Get prepared: Get your outfits and rings ready as usual. You may want to get a certain backdrop if you don’t want to use whatever venue you have as the background. You can have the Eiffel Tower without going to Paris or Africa’s Victoria Falls in the background!You can even arrange to send entire meals out to people or some alcohol for the toast to guests homes for during the ceremony.
6: Get married! Don’t forget that you can still celebrate in person when this is all over. Enjoy your day, no matter what.
