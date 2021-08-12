FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Houston's Cameron Burrell raises two fingers to indicate Houston's back-to-back men's 400-meter relay wins, during the third day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Burrell, the former NCAA national champion sprinter died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 according to the University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, File)