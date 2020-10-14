Philadelphia officials and leaders of the housing protest encampment along Benjamin Franklin Parkway have reached an agreement in which its residents will voluntarily disband the James Talib Dean camp, also known as Camp JTD, this week.

According to the terms of the agreement, the city and the Philadelphia Housing Authority have vowed to transfer 50 vacant properties into a community land trust established by encampment residents, as well as arrange for other means of providing affordable housing.

The accord announced Tuesday night comes less than two weeks after residents of a similar encampment, Camp Teddy, near PHA’s Ridge Avenue headquarters in North Philadelphia reached an agreement with the city to clear the site in exchange for a community land trust and workforce development program.

The protest encampments began in early June, with hundreds of people setting up tents along the Parkway and at the Ridge Avenue site demanding that the city provide more permanent affordable housing options. During the last few months, the city and residents of the encampment have sparred over multiple eviction notices.

“OccupyPHA, along with the leaders and residents of the Parkway Encampment … came together with a protest to pressure PHA and the City to come to the table to discuss real changes to the housing crisis in Philadelphia,” said camp leader Jennifer Bennetch.

“I am very proud that we were able to reach an agreement with the City and PHA to create a Community Land Trust for permanent low-income housing with long-term vacant City and PHA properties. We appreciate the opportunity to move from protest to partner and look forward to implementing lasting change for the houseless community.”

The agreement calls for the city to provide phased site control and access on a temporary basis to up to 10 properties within five days of the camp’s resolution and establishment of the land trust.

Six months after the camp is disbanded, the city says it will transfer an additional 40 properties identified by the trust. Twenty-five of those homes will be transferred to the city by PHA within 45 days. Those properties will come from closed Rental Assistance Demonstrations, a federal housing program that allows public housing agencies to convert units into project-based Section 8 housing.