WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House on Friday approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level, reversing what supporters call a failed policy of criminalizing pot use and taking steps to address racial disparities in enforcement of federal drug laws.

Opponents, mostly Republicans, called the bill a hollow political gesture and mocked Democrats for bringing it up at a time when thousands of Americans are dying from the coronavirus pandemic.

"With all the challenges America has right now, (Republicans) think COVID relief should be on the floor, but instead, the Democrats put cats and cannabis" on the House floor, said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "They're picking weed over the workers. They're picking marijuana over (providing) the much-needed money we need to go forward" to address the pandemic.

McCarthy's comment about cats referred to a separate bill approved by the House to ban private ownership of big cats such as lions and tigers, a measure boosted by the Netflix series "Tiger King." That bill, approved by the House on Thursday, would allow most private zoos to keep their tigers and other species but would prohibit most public contact with the animals.

Democrats said they can work on COVID-19 relief and marijuana reform at the same time and noted that the House passed a major pandemic relief bill in May that has languished in the Senate.

Supporters say the pot bill would help end the decades-long "war on drugs" by removing marijuana, or cannabis, from the list of federally controlled substances while allowing states to set their own rules on pot. The bill also would use money from a new excise tax on marijuana to address the needs of groups and communities harmed by the so-called drug war and provide for the expungement of federal marijuana convictions and arrests.

"For far too long, we have treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem instead of as a matter of personal choice and public health," said Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a key sponsor of the bill. "Whatever one's views are on the use of marijuana for recreational or medicinal use, the policy of arrests, prosecution and incarceration at the federal level has proven unwise and unjust."

Drug reform advocates called the House vote historic, noting it is the first time comprehensive legislation to decriminalize marijuana has passed the full House or Senate.

"The criminalization of marijuana is a cornerstone of the racist war on drugs. Even after a decade of reform victories, one person was arrested nearly every minute last year for simply possessing marijuana," said Maritza Perez, director of national affairs at the Drug Policy Alliance, an advocacy group. "Today the House took the most powerful step forward to address that shameful legacy.''

The vote comes at a time when most Americans live in states where marijuana is legal in some form, and lawmakers from both parties agreed that national cannabis policy has lagged woefully behind changes at the state level. That divide has created a host of problems — loans and other banking services, for example, are hard to get for many marijuana companies because pot remains illegal at the federal level.

Four states, including New Jersey and Arizona, passed referenda allowing recreational cannabis this year. Voters made Oregon the first state in the nation to decriminalize possession of small amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Congressman Dwight Evans (D-PA) welcomed the House passage of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act. The bill includes Evans' Homegrown Act, which would help small businesses and people of color share in the booming cannabis industry.

“The MORE Act is a jobs bill and a criminal justice reform bill,” Evans said. “And with the pandemic-fueled recession, America needs jobs! Legal cannabis sales totaled $9.5 billion in 2017 and are projected to reach $23 billion by 2022. Let’s get the federal government out of the way by decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level.”

Evans noted that four states voted last month outright legalize adult-use cannabis, bringing the total to 15 states, plus Washington, D.C., where legalization is in effect or is pending, as it is in New Jersey. To date, Pennsylvania has only legalized medical marijuana, in 2016. The federal government hasn’t decriminalized cannabis or even allowed medical use, even though the laws of 36 states and Washington, D.C. allow medical use. The most recent Pew Research Center poll on the subject, released at the end of 2019, showed 67 percent support for marijuana legalization, up 5 percent from the year before.

“The federal government needs to catch up, and so does Pennsylvania. The MORE Act would represent real reform at the federal level,” Evans said. “The federal government criminalized marijuana in 1937 and has passed no significant reforms in the 83 years since. That’s ridiculous. The MORE Act’s decriminalization is a good place to start on reform.”

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) called the House bill an important racial justice measure. The bill "is a major step, mind you, a major step toward ending the unjust war on drugs and racial inequities that are central to these laws," said Lee, who is African American.

The bill, which passed 228-164, now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is unlikely to advance. A related bill that would give pot businesses access to traditional banking services has languished in the Senate after being approved by the House last year.

Five Republicans supported the bill: Reps. Matt Gaetz and Brian Mast of Florida; Tom McClintock of California, Denver Riggleman of Virginia and Don Young of Alaska.

Six Democrats opposed it: Reps. Cheri Bustos and Daniel Lipinski of Illinois; Collin Peterson of Minnesota; Chris Pappas of New Hampshire; Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania; and Henry Cuellar of Texas.