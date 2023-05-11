Jordan Neely's death on a New York subway, gained national attention when the mentally ill homeless Michael Jackson impersonator was placed in a chokehold by a passenger on the train until he died.
Neely suffered from severe depression after his mother was strangled by her boyfriend when he was just 14, and her lifeless body has stuffed into a suitcase. He struggled off and on to make it, but fell onto hard times and was listed for New York homeless outreach workers, as a person in need of acute services.
There are many other reason for homelessness from mental health issues to housefires, to foreclosures and evictions, to ageing out of foster care, fleeing an abusive relationship or child-abuse, to drug and alcohol-related issues, the loss of a job, or difficulty making ends meet with low wages.
There are services right here for Philadelphians dealing with a housing crisis. There is somewhere to turn.
SELF, Inc., which stands for Strengthening and Empowering Lives and Futures, at 1211 Chestnut Street, provides emergency housing for people in need, in our area. The non-profit human services agency also provides permanent supportive housing and, case-management, mentoring and other services.
The group was founded 30 years ago, by Sylvester Outley, to deliver drug and alcohol-counseling services in Philadelphia shelters. Their goal is to motivate, empower and inspire individuals to live their best lives. Their efforts expanded and helped to establish Philadelphia's emergency housing system and programming for the homeless and behaviorally-challenged and substance-abuse-dependent populations.
SELF, has since grown from one emergency housing unit, to operating eight sites, four emergency housing programs, and a street outreach team. The group provides shelter, meals, showers, laundry-facilities, access to physical and behavioral health services, employment and pre-employment skills, life-skills counseling, and help accessing public benefits, housing opportunities and transportation.
"Being homeless in America is not a crime- but it's a crime when we fail to take care of the most vulnerable in society," said SELF, Chief Operating Officer Shirlana Dash.
The Salvation Army, established in 1865, is the oldest homeless-shelter in the nation and in the area. The Salvation Army assists 2.5 million Americans annually, serves 133 countries and has 1.8 million members. It has 18 sites in Philadelphia and several thrift stores and food-distribution locations.
As its name suggests, The Salvation Army was is a Christian outreach organization. It is most recognizable for its bell-ringing, red-kettle campaign during the Christmas holiday season, inviting donations. The group provides religious services, disaster relief services for survivors of natural and man-made disasters, social service programs that provide food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance to displaced people.
The Salvation Army also provides casework, guidance counseling, and programs for healthcare and for people who've experienced abuse. It operates a summer camp, senior centers, Christmas programs helping families with toys, meals and other assistance, veteran's services and prison services.
The Salvation Army's Red Shield Center, 715 N. Broad Street, is open 24-hours, and offers assistance to hundreds of people, according to a representative. They also help people with referrals from a doctor for mental health services and for counseling for addictions.
Covenant House - Pa., 31 E. Armat Street in Germantown, focuses specifically on young people facing homelessness and on survivors of trafficking. Covenant House catches kids who who age out of the foster care system with no where to go: about 1,100 young people each year. Some are only 18 years old and still in need of supportive services until they are are independent, secure and stable.
According to Covenant House, kids who age out of the foster care system are less likely to have completed high school or to have yet, obtained a GED. They often suffer from mental health problems. Many are unemployed and live in poverty and nearly 40% become homeless.
Domestic violence was listed as a principle cause of homelessness in the United States, affecting women and children. This group makes us 40% of the homeless population. Physical abuse during childhood is also a powerful risk factor for adult homelessness. Pennsylvania had between 4,200 and 5,200 confirmed cases of child abuse each year between 2015 and 2019.
On the subject of mental health, over 70% of youth experiencing homelessness who come to Covenant House suffer from mental health issues. There are high incidences of depression, post-trauma stress disorder and suicidal feelings.
Although it is often viewed as foreign problem, sex trafficking is a monstrous problem in our own area, according to Covenant House. In fact 85% of sex trafficking victims in the United States are homeless children, who have been taken advantage of and promised food, shelter and safety by a predator. The group receives many of the young people who have been freed by police raids.
The Apple Tree Family Central Intake Center, run by the City of Philadelphia, is a starting point for anyone experiencing homelessness. Staffers at its office at 1430 Cherry Street, near City Hall, check with Covenant House, SELF, Inc., the Salvation Army and other smaller groups, to find open-placements for displaced people.
The Apple-Tree also offers free lunch while people await placement at the Salvation Army's Eliza Shirley site in center city, and provide van transportation to temporary shelters. When possible, depending on circumstances, it's a good idea to come with identification like a birth certificate, social security card, drivers license, and a few washable items.
The City of Philadelphia also runs the Office of Supportive Housing, 1401 JFK Blvd., the Roosevelt Darby Center, 802 N. Broad Street, and Philly House, 302 N. 13th Street. Families who become homeless specifically due to housefires, are most often referred to the American Red Cross at 2221 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia.
The Bethesda Project, 1628 South Street, has operated in Philadelphia for 44 years, according to the group's Director of Development and Communications Alison Houghton. "We offer an extensive continueom of care with the city of Philadelphia and we offer a range of services for the individuals we serve," said Hougton. "We have 15 sites in Philadelphia and primary goals are emergency shelters, and entry-level program, and we have some outreach people" who work to encourage unsheltered people to come in off the streets. "In 2022, we served more than 1000 individuals," she said.
Bethesda's is planning it's Annual Party and Auction for Friday, May 19th at the Reading Terminal Market, downtown. It also has a silent auction giving patrons a chance to bid on Bruce Springsteen Concert tickets, Phillies tickets and other goodies and opportunities, on its website. The non-profit is also encouraging donors to ask their employers and human resources department to participate in its matching gift program.
As for the Neely incident. "It could have been handled differently," said Houghton.
"Daniel Penny felt threatened -- he was trained in the art of war--but Neely was a civilian," said Dash from SELF, INc. "Why couldn't he have just held his arms and legs? Instead, he held him around his neck until he died."
Dash added that homelessness makes it more difficult to get other tie-in services which require an address, even if it's an emergency shelter address. An address is required to get social security, welfare, medical benefits and mental health services, she said, and people who've experienced trauma need counseling. "When trauma happens and there is no treatment," said Dash, "anything can happen."
Resources: The Red Cross, 215-299-400; The Salvation Army, 215-787-2887; Bethesda Project, 215-985-1600; Apple Tree, 215-686-7150; SELF, Inc. 215-496-9610, Covenant House, 215-951-5411.
