Honoring a fallen officer

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at center of Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday in Washington. Sicknick died after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 against the mob that stormed the building. He lay in honor in the building he died defending, allowing colleagues and the lawmakers he protected to pay their respects and to remember the violent attack on Congress that took his life. — Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

 Erin Schaff

