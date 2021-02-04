Honoring a fallen officer

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at center of Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday in Washington. Sicknick died after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 against the mob that stormed the building. He lay in honor in the building he died defending, allowing colleagues and the lawmakers he protected to pay their respects and to remember the violent attack on Congress that took his life. — Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool
Press Secretary Jen Psaki and domestic policy advisor Susan Rice hold a press briefing at the White House.
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- The GOP is in a doom loop of Bizarro
- Beer and spirits maker Diageo gives $10M to Black colleges
- John Chaney, legendary Temple basketball coach, dead at 89
- Cheyney to honor legendary coach John Chaney
- Gene Banks hired to be athletic director at Gaston College
- BLACK DOCTORS COVID-19 CONSORTIUM OFFERS COVID-19 VACCINES AND TESTING
- Smile, you’re on an FBI tip list! U.S. Capitol rioters couldn’t resist taking selfies
- Bell: John Chaney was a hero to many
- Vaccination event focuses on members of the Divine 9
- The local Black history hidden in Philadelphia’s school names
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.