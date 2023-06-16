Racing down the Yankee Stadium sideline on a sunny afternoon in October 1965, New York Giants receiver Homer Jones hauled in a pass from quarterback Earl Morrall, shook off a Philadelphia Eagles defender and ran to the end zone, 89 yards from scrimmage, scoring what would be the longest passing touchdown of the season and the first of his career.

Jones, a speedy 24-year-old starting his first game in the National Football League, was ready to celebrate. As a rookie the previous year, he had watched as his teammates Frank Gifford and Alex Webster reached the end zone and threw the football into the stands, triggering pandemonium in the crowd. Now he wanted to do the same.

The Washington Post

